Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal's father Gurdas Singh Badal, passed away at the age of 90 at a hospital in Mohali on late Thursday night, his son informed on Friday.
His last rites will be performed in the family's ancestral village.
The friends and well-wishers have been requested to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony due to the coronavirus situation.
"It is with great sorrow that I inform about the demise of my father S. Gurdas Singh Badal. He passed away last night at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 90," Manpreet Singh Badal said in a tweet on Friday.
"His health had started deteriorating after my mother's death in March and he was on a life-support system for the past few days."
"We will like to request all friends and well-wishers to refrain from attending the funeral ceremony which will be held in our ancestral village (Badal), " he added.
Gurdas Badal was the younger brother of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, Parkash Singh Badal. (ANI)
Punjab Finance Minister's father Gurdas Singh Badal passes away in Mohali
ANI | Updated: May 15, 2020 08:36 IST
