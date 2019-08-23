Punjab: Fire breaks out at cycle market in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in a cycle market area here on Friday.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and cooling operations in the area are underway.
No injuries or casualties were reported so far. However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:34 IST
