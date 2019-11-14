Punjab: Five officials face dismissal in Rs 2.59 cr MGNREGA embezzlement case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Wednesday ordered immediate dismissal of five officials for their involvement in Rs 2.59 crore MGNREGA embezzlement case besides directing to file the police case against another employee.

The role of these employees, related to Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Ferozpur, was under the scanner for making fake payments and other irregularities in implementation of the scheme, said a spokesperson of the department.

According to the spokesperson, the investigation had revealed fake payment of the above-mentioned amount for the purchase of material by assistant project directors of block Faridkot Yadvinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and Dalip Kumar (Gidderbaha), Rajnish Sharma and Meena Sharma (Ferozpur block) and Charanjit Singh (Block Ghal).

Ordres for filing of police case has been issued against Yadvinder Singh of Faridkot block, who had already resigned while dismissal orders have been issued against all the remaining officials.

Issuing the orders, Bajwa reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in corrupt practices in the implementation of all department schemes.

He also asked the senior officials to conduct an inquiry into the working of this scheme in each block. He also directed to ensure proper utilization of every single penny sanctioned under the scheme. (ANI)

