Punjab: Flood-like situation in 7 villages of Phillaur

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Heavy downpour in parts of Punjab in the last two days created a flood-like situation in seven villages of Phillaur here on Monday.

Subsequently, over eight trains were cancelled, another partially cancelled and two trains were diverted by the railway authorities owing to waterlogging in the region.

"Trains cancelled due to water flowing above the danger level at bridge no 84 between Gidarpindi-Makhu KM No 61/2-61/11 Firozpur --Jalandhar City section," Indian Railways said in an official statement.

Balbir Singh, resident of Aliwal village told ANI: "Due to flood-like situation in the region, people are moving to safer places in a tractor. The water level has surged in the region and I haven't seen a situation like this in the recent past."

Karamjeet Singh Maan, a social worker, said: "The authorities have informed us that they have made all the arrangements and the situation is under control. Yesterday, a team from the Police Control Room (PCR) also came to inquire about us."

Adding that the villagers have evacuated animals from the area, he said: "This is for the first time in the last 15 years that the water level has gone this high. As of now, the situation is under control."

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab government has put a precautionary alert in the areas close to the Sutlej river after two lakh cusecs of water was released from Ropar Head Works in the state. (ANI)

