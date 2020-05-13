Punjab food shops closed amid lockdown to destroy stale and putrefied food material.
Punjab: Food shops closed amid lockdown ordered to destroy stale food material

ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 19:22 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): Food shops, especially sweet shops, which remained closed in the lockdown have been asked to destroy the old, stale and putrefied food material.
As per information provided by Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab, packaged food stuff that have crossed expiry date, has also been ordered to be destroyed. (ANI)

