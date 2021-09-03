Punjab Gau Sewa Commission welcomes Allahabad HC's observation on cow

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 3 (ANI): Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Chairman Sachin Sharma, on Thursday, welcomed the advice of the Allahabad High Court, in which the Court has asked the union government to declare cow as the national animal.

According to a statement from Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab,

presiding over a meeting of the commission in this regard, Sharma said that the legal experts also believe in the importance of the cow being unparalleled and as per the holy scriptures, the cow is a symbol of Indian culture and devotion.



Referring to the letters written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, and June 15, 2021, asking him to consider cow as the national animal like Nepal, he asked the Modi government what action has been taken so far on the appeal. He lamented that no attention had been paid to those letters and no concrete law has been enacted so far to stop the cruelty against bovine, the statement said.

"The Chairman alleged that the Central government had, in fact, completely forgotten the importance of the cows and no Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist has done anything meaningful for the welfare of cows," the statement read.

Sharma said that the government should take appropriate action in light of the Allahabad High Court's remarks. "I believe any religious act, performed on a land where Gaumata is disrespected, cannot succeed," he stated.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday observed that cows are an integral part of the Indian culture and suggested the Central government to give fundamental rights to the animal and declare it as the national animal.

The Court's observations came as a single bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav was hearing the bail application of a person named Javed who was arrested under the Cow Slaughter Act in Uttar Pradesh. The bail application was rejected by the court. (ANI)

