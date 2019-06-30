Punjab gets dedicated complaint number, e-mail address to report sale of illicit drugs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 30 (ANI): Furthering the state-wide efforts to contain the menace of drugs, Commissionerate of Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) under 'Tandrust Punjab Mission' has set up a dedicated complaint number and e-mail address to report the sale of illicit drugs in medical stores, said informed KS Pannu, CFDA, on Sunday.

In a statement, Pannu said the mobile telephone number 098152-06006 and e-mail -- punjabdrugscontrolorg@gmail.com -- have been set up for the people to report against the sale of prohibited or habit-forming drugs by the chemists.

"The identity of the complainant will be kept absolutely discrete and undisclosed," he assured.

Urging the people to join the combat against the drugs, he said that there are nearly 16,000 medical stores in the State that dispense medicine to the public.

Most of the stores adhere to the norms prescribed by the Commissionerate of Food and Drug Administration and sell legally permitted medicine.

"In fact, teams of the Commissionerate regularly inspect medical stores to check the sale of habit-forming drugs. But, some black sheep in the trade hoodwink the system and in the garb of the medical stores, sell the prohibited drugs," he said. (ANI)

