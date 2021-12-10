Punjab gives relief to brick kiln owners, eases excavation norms

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): Punjab Cabinet on Thursday declared the activity of excavation of brick earth or ordinary earth from an area up to two acres and depth up to three feet as non-mining activity.

A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi here at Punjab Bhawan.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the brick kiln owners shall apply for a license as per Form 'A' and obtain the license in Form 'B' for this purpose.

If the excavation is done beyond the above-specified limits, the case would be dealt with with the prescribed Punjab Minor Mineral Rules (PMMR), 2013 as well as prevailing guidelines.

"This will ease the process to operationalize the brick kilns besides ensuring the uninterrupted supply of bricks to the consumers at an affordable price," an official release said.

It said that representations have been received from the brick kiln owners of Punjab for declaring the excavation of brick earth as non-mining activity.



In another significant decision, the Cabinet also decided to give huge relief to the domestic electricity consumers having sanctioned load up to 7 KW by reducing electricity tariff rates by Rs 3 per unit with effect from November 1, 2021 instead of earlier December 1, 2021. This decision would involve annual financial burden of Rs 151 crore on the state exchequer and benefit nearly 69 lakh out of 71.75 lakh domestic consumers with the reduced tariff.

Acceding to the consent of the management of the government-aided private school, Public High School Kukarpind in Jalandhar district, the Cabinet has given a go-ahead for its take over by the state government in the public interest along with all the assets. The sole employee who is working against an aided post in the school will be regularized in the School Education Department against a vacant post.

In view of the difficulties faced by the students and the demand of the local people, the Cabinet also decided that the state government will take over Janta High School, Phuldiwal in Jalandhar district (private school affiliated to PSEB) which had remained closed since year 2008.

The cabinet also decided to facilitate regularization of standalone buildings - educational, medical, commercial, farmhouses, religious, social, charitable institutes which were constructed without the prior permission of Housing and Urban Development department outside municipal limits, urban estates and industrial focal points on "as is where is basis" by taking regularization fee.

The release said that applications can be submitted for this purpose till December 31, 2022 by paying the requisite fee which has been now reduced drastically.

In order to ensure quality healthcare services to the people of the state, the Punjab Cabinet also approved the creation of 76 new posts of various cadres for the 25-bedded hospital built in the name of the legendary martyr Shaheed Havaildar Ishar Singh (Saragarhi Post Commander) at Village Jhorda in Ludhiana district.

The Cabinet also gave approval to the annual administrative reports of Industries and Commerce Department for 2018-19. (ANI)

