Punjab government announces one-day state mourning following Jaitley's demise

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Punjab Government has declared a one-day state mourning on August 26 in respect of former Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley, who passed away on August 24 in New Delhi.

According to a spokesman of the state government, there will be no official entertainment in government offices on this day.

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 66.

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014.

Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)

