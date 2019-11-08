Punjab: Government declares gazetted holiday on Nov 11

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has declared gazetted holiday in the state for November 11.

Disclosing this here on Friday, a spokesperson of Punjab government said that in view of the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, gazetted holiday has been declared in all governement offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions. (ANI)

