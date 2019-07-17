Punjab government promotes 3 IPS officers to DGP rank

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:01 IST

No role of state govt: ADG Police, Patna on RSS member's detail row

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): ADG of Police, Patna GS Gangwar on Wednesday said that the letter seeking details of RSS members in the state was issued by a Superintendent of Police in his capacity and the government had no role to play in it.