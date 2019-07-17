Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Punjab government on Wednesday promoted three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) with immediate effect.
They are Prabhod Kumar, Rohit Choudhary, and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, said a government order. They are 1988 batch IPS officers. (ANI)
Punjab government promotes 3 IPS officers to DGP rank
ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:46 IST
