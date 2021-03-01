Punjab government should legislate against farm laws, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday urged the State Government of Punjab to bring in legislations that can negate the effects of the Centre's three new farm laws.

He also said that it is uncertain if the Governor of Punjab can do anything against the farm laws passed by the Central Government.



"The road to Delhi via the Governor Pb is shrouded with uncertainty ..... what is certain is the democratic power given to us by the people - the authority to legislate .... let us use this power to safeguard our Farmers, take our destiny in our hands," tweeted Sidhu.

Earlier, on Monday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the three new farm laws passed by the Central government are designed to destroy the agriculture business and hand it over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "friends".

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

