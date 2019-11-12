Punjab: Governor greets people on Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Extending greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the auspicious Gurpurb of the first Guru -- Guru Nanak Dev -- Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Monday said that Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy seeking 'Sarbat Da Bhalla' (welfare of all) and his message is relevant to the whole world, transcending all boundaries.

In a statement, the Governor said that Guru Nanak Dev ji was born at a time when society was ridden with prejudices of caste, creed, social inequalities, discrimination against women and ill-gotten wealth. He called upon the people to follow the steps of Guru Nanak Dev ji as his teachings continue to inspire us to walk on the path of righteousness in the service of humanity. (ANI)

