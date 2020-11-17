Punjab Governor takes stock of COVID-19, Dengue among other issues

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Punjab Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore held a virtual 'war room' meeting on Monday to take stock of COVID-19, Dengue, Air Quality Index among other issues in the state.

Dr. Jagat Ram, Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) stated that they have 107 COVID-19 patients, out of which 31 belong to Chandigarh, 37 to Punjab, 19 to Haryana, 14 to Himachal Pradesh and 06 others. Later, the director thanked the Chandigarh administration for banning crackers in the state as it resulted in a substantial reduction in medical cases. The medical cases could have included cracker related injuries coupled up by COVID-19 cases.

Taking the stock of surging dengue cases in the state, Dr. Amandeep Kang, Director of Health Services said, "9,420 houses have been checked for dengue and till date, 202 dengue cases have been detected and there have been no fatalities," as per the official press release by the Chandigarh Administration.



Deputy Commissioner, Mohali said that he is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state.

To maintain discipline on roads, Sh. Mandip Brar, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh mentioned that 26,230 challans have been issued against people for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

As the meeting progressed, the dignitaries thanked the governor for banning crackers in the state during Diwali as it helped in a substantial reduction of Air Pollution. Issues like having proper street lighting and having proper digitization of estate offices were also addressed.

As the meeting concluded, a decision to re-open the Rock Garden, State Museum, Tagore Theatre and other places of touristic importance was given a green signal provided all COVID-19 guidelines are adhered to. (ANI)

