Punjab govt allows religious places in the state to operate community kitchens

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Punjab government has allowed langar, prasad distribution and community kitchens to operate at religious places in the state.

"As per the earlier guidelines, distribution of prasad, food and serving of langar was prohibited at religious places. It has now been decided to allow community kitchens, langar and serving of prasad at religious places subject to the conditions that physical distancing norms and all COVID hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed," a state government order read.

"The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for religious places/places of worship dated June 4 shall be meticulously complied with by the management of religious institutions," it further read. (ANI)

