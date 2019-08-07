Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo/ANI)

Punjab govt announces half-day leave as mark of respect for Sushma Swaraj

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:02 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Punjab government on Wednesday declared a half-day leave for all government organizations and government-run schools as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away due after a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.
"Punjab govt declares a half-day holiday in govt offices as a mark of respect to Former External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. The holiday will be for the second half of the day (afternoon)," said Punjab government in a statement.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condoled Sushma Swaraj's demise and tweet, "Shocked to learn of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I will always remember her as a dynamic and sensitive leader with the ability to empathize with the common people. Will miss her. May your soul rest in peace!".
Punjab government announced a half-day holiday in the state soon after the Government of Delhi announced a two-day state mourning on Wednesday, as a mark of respect for Sushma Swaraj.
"Delhi government has announced a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former chief minister and country's senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj Ji. This means there will be no entertainment events during this period. All other government business and programmes, including the Anganwadi programme at IG Indoor Stadium, will continue as scheduled," said AAP-led Delhi government in a statement.
In a series of tweets, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief and paid tribute to the prolific leader.
"India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace. She was the former CM of Delhi. Delhi will pay its respects by observing state mourning for two days," stated Kejriwal in a tweet.
Kejriwal along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also paid their last respects to Sushma Swaraj, at her residence in the national capital.
Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. She was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.
According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance.
A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:21 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh route on National Highway-3 closed...

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 07 (ANI): Landslide blocked Manali-Leh route on National Highway-3 at Marhi on Wednesday after heavy rainfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:20 IST

Last night, Sushma Swaraj asked me to come and collect my Re 1...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Senior Advocate Harish Salve on Wednesday expressed shock and sadness on the news of the untimely demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night. The senior lawyer said that her demise has left a 'huge void' in public life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:15 IST

NMC Bill: Police detains doctors during protest in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Several junior doctors and medicos were detained by the police for taking part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College of the city on Wednesday, opposing the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), 2019, which was passed in the Rajya Sab

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:14 IST

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews flood situation

Mumbai (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting to review the flood situation here on Wednesday. Officials from various districts joined the meeting and briefed Chief Minister about the situation and the measures that are underway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:11 IST

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a moving tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, an artist in Amroha city of Uttar Pradesh created a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj by using charcoal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:10 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur condoles Sushma Swaraj's demise

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:49 IST

Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Chief Secy, DoE on contempt petition

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Secretary and Directorate of Education (DoE) on a contempt petition for not following the orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up over 1000 unfilled vacancies of Speci

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:48 IST

Governors of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand pay homage to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Governors of Maharashtra and Uttarakhand on Wednesday expressed condolences on the untimely demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:39 IST

Sushma Swaraj gave Indian diplomacy a human face, says Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday gave Indian diplomacy a human face.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:31 IST

Sushma Swaraj was an ambassador of Indian culture: LS speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that Sushma Swaraj was an ambassador of the Indian culture who understood everyone's problem and solved them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:18 IST

Court reserves order on framing of notice in defamation case...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved the order on the framing of notice in a defamation case filed against Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor over his "scorpion on shivling" remark.

Read More
iocl