Punjab govt announces Rs 1.54 cr budget for 2020-21

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Punjab government on Friday presented Rs 1.54 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2020-21 here in the state assembly.

Presenting the budget, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced Rs 12,526 crore for agriculture and allied sectors while Rs 13,092 crores were allotted for education.

Badal announced 6 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees from March besides bringing down the retirement age in the state from 60 to 58 years.

He also said the government will implement the Punjab 6th Pay Commission recommendations in the financial year 2020-21.

"The 6th Punjab Pay Commission was set up vide notification dated 24.02.2016 and is expected to submit its recommendation in near future. Aware of this, I have made a suitable provision in the budget estimates for 2020-21," he said.

Further, Rs 520 crore towards debt relief of landless farmers/labourers was announced.

"For the next phase, a total allocation of Rs 2000 crore including Rs 520 crore specifically for waiving off the loans of landless and farmworkers is being provided during 2020-21," Badal said. (ANI)

