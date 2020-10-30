Punjab govt appoints special prosecutor in Hoshiarpur rape case, seeks fast-track trial in court

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 30 (ANI): Acting swiftly on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's orders, the Punjab Police presented the challan in the Hoshiarpur rape-murder case of a six-year-old Dalit girl in court on Friday, after completing investigations into the horrendous incident in less than 10 days.

A special prosecutor has been appointed for expeditious proceedings in the case, in which the state government has sought a fast-track trial to ensure speedy justice for the 6-year-old victim, who was brutally assaulted by the accused.



Both the accused in the case were arrested on the night of October 21, hours after the minor girl was raped and murdered before being burnt in Tanda village.

"Taking serious note of the Hoshiarpur incident, Captain Amarinder, who also holds the Home portfolio, had directed the Punjab Police to submit its charge sheet in court within 10 days. In strict compliance with the Chief Minister's directive, the police today submitted their final report in a special court of Neelam Arora in a record time of nine days after completing the probe in just eight days of the incident," according to an official statement.

Giving details of the investigations, conducted by Madhvi Sharma, PPS, DySP CAW, Hoshiarpur, under the supervision of SSP Navjot Mahal, DGP Dinkar Gupta. "Utmost vigil was practiced during the course of the investigation, which was carried out expeditiously without compromising on quality at any stage. Forensic teams were called in to collect evidence from the scene of the crime, while technical evidence and DNA samples were taken for forensic examination to state-of-the art laboratories. The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted by a board of medical officers," he added. (ANI)

