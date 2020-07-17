Punjab govt approves Rs 10.92 crore for room construction in government schools: Vijay Inder Singla

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Punjab government has approved Rs 10.92 crore for the construction of 364 rooms in over 300 government schools across the state, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday.

Singla said, "The state government has taken initiative to construct as many as 364 rooms in 304 government schools across Punjab and Rs 10.92 crore has been approved for this purpose."

The minister, in a press release, said that the state government has been working tirelessly to improve the infrastructure and standard of education of government schools. He added that the education department will ensure the quality of material being used for the construction of these rooms and every single penny will be used in a transparent manner.

In view of the lack of space in these schools, Singla added, "A proposal for the construction of rooms, under the RIDF-XXV project of NABARD, was sent to the finance department which was positively addressed. He added that the schools will be given Rs 3 lakh for the construction of each room and specifications of the rooms have already been sent to the district education officers.

The Cabinet Minister further stated that besides improving the basic infrastructure, the state government has also focused upon the conversion of ordinary schools into smart schools.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government school teachers are also putting in their best effort to reach out to maximum students through e-learning techniques," he added. (ANI)

