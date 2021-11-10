Punjab govt approves State Sand and Gravel Mining Policy 2021

Chandigarh[India], November 10 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday approved the State Sand and Gravel Mining Policy, 2021 to provide sand and gravel at Rs 5.50/ cubic feet across the state.

According to the release issued by Chief Minister Office, the sand and gravel shall be provided to the public at Rs 5.50/ cubic feet at mining sites including loading charges and the royalty rate of ordinary clay and ordinary earth shall be decreased from Rs 10 per ton to Rs 2.5 per ton in the public interest.

As per the new policy, the landowner or possessor can dispose of ordinary earth extracted or removed during the levelling of their agriculture fields up to 3-feet.



"Removal of any minor mineral by the landowner or panchayat is allowed for meeting their land-filling requirements and for their bonafide requirements including religious and development activities," the release said.

Further, it said that these activities do not require any rent, royalty or permit fee and no permit is required. These activities shall not be hindered by the officials and contractors without any valid reason and disciplinary action shall be initiated if any official or contractor is found guilty.

The statement further stated that the publicity shall be done for the information of the public at large through mass media, notice boards at pit head of the mine sites, Government Offices and its premises to ensure that no one charges rates more than the prescribed ones.

"In case of any violation by the concessionaire, strict action will be taken as per rules," the statement added.

It also said that a toll-free number shall be made available to the consumers to register their complaint regarding rates if ever charged more than prescribed ones. (ANI)

