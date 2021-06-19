Punjab govt cancels Class XII exams, to follow CBSE pattern to declare results

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 19 (ANI): Punjab has cancelled Class XII examinations in the light of COVID-19 pandemic, informed state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday.

The decision has been taken after taking a nod from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

In an official statement to the media, the Cabinet Minister said that Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE. "It was also the need of hour to make a decision on examinations as students and parents as well were worried about their admissions in the higher study courses," said Singla.

While divulging more details, the State Education Minister said that as many as 3,08,000 students had been enrolled in Class XII in government, aided and private schools under the PSEB in the 2020-21 academic session. "It was not possible for the education board to conduct the examinations due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus. As per the adopted formula, the PSEB will prepare the result according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student's performance in classes 10, 11 and 12, respectively," he added.

Singla said that the PSEB will be drafting the result based on an average 30 per cent theory component of best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects in class 10th and 30 per cent weightage on the basis of marks obtained by the students in pre board, practical examination in classes 11th and 40 per cent weightage on the basis marks obtained in pre-board examination, practical examination and internal assessment in Class XII.

"In case of those students who have changed stream after class 11th, the result of such students would be prepared as per weightage on the basis of the marks obtained in class 10th and weightage on the basis of the PreBoard + Practical Examination + Internal assessment obtained in Class XII," the minister added.

The details about execution of the parameters decided would be made public on the PSEB Website, login id of schools also. He added that the school heads would be responsible for uploading the marks of classes 10th, 11th and 12th on the portal and the result is expected to be declared on or before July 31.11

"The students, who would not be satisfied with the result as per the above formula, the examination for them would be conducted when the situation becomes conducive," he added. (ANI)