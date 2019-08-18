Punjab govt declares holiday in Sangrur, Barnala on August 20

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:49 IST

6 people died following cloudburst , bodies recovered in...

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 : Six people have died following a cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the border area of Uttarkashi and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Bodies of all the six including, an 80-year-old Nepali national have been recovered by Himachal police, according to SDRF, Uttarakh