Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Punjab government has declared a holiday in Sangrur and Barnala on August 20 on account of the martyrdom day of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
An official statement on Sunday said all the government undertakings, corporations, boards, and educational institutions would remain closed on August 20. (ANI)
Punjab govt declares holiday in Sangrur, Barnala on August 20
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:22 IST
