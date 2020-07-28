Punjab govt directs private schools not to impose books by pvt publishers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Punjab Government on Tuesday directed the private schools operating in the state not to impose books, published by private publishers on the students studying in their schools.

The state government has recommended the private schools to use books published by the certified institutes, as per an official release by the Punjab government.

According to the Punjab School Education Department, the Director Education (SS) has issued letters to the management of all private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Punjab School Education Board.

This has been suggested to protect the interests of the students, it added.

"Some management of private schools are imposing books, published by private publishers on the students studying in their schools. Students and their parents have to buy these books at exorbitant prices," said the state government's spokesperson. (ANI)