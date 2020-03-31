Punjab Govt extends application date for various recruitment drives

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Punjab government has directed to extend the application date for recruitment drives conducted by all departments, PSU's, autonomous bodies, universities, Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab under the state government to April 30 or later.

This comes at the time when a complete lockdown is being observed in the state to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 38 coronavirus cases were noted in the state, while the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the country was at 1251 on Tuesday. (ANI)





