Punjab Govt extends services of doctors and paramedical staff till Sept 30

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of Coronavirus scare, the Punjab Government passed a resolution on Monday extending the services of doctors and paramedical staff working with the state health and family welfare department till September 30, 2020.

The Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took stock of the situation and state's preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, and also reviewed reports of the 7-membered Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted earlier by the CM and Local Bodies Minister Bram Mohinder to oversee the preventive measures undertaken to combat the threat.

Following discussions, the Cabinet also appealed to people to either defer wedding functions or ensure that no more than 50 persons are present. It also appealed to religious and dera heads to limit gatherings and educate their followers about COVID-19.

Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government appealed people to avoid non-essential travel,crowded places and mass gatherings. The government further advised people and not to panic and take all the necessary precautions.

The resolution stated that people who are having cough, sneezing and fever should immediately contact 104-Medical Helpline of the Health & Family Welfare Department or the Control Rooms of their respective district.

"All large public gatherings including sports, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions, wedding functions, are also prohibited till further orders. The cabinet has, however, left the decision on closure of malls and marriage palaces to the GoM", said the spokesperson.

During the Cabinet meeting, the CM asked all ministers to closely monitor the situation and ensure implementation of curbs in their respective districts, in close coordination with the administrative and civic officials.

The cabinet was further informed that 100 samples had been sent for testing to date, of which only one was positive and 95 negative for COVID-19, while the results of four samples were still awaited.

The CM directed the Health Department to ensure that ventilators are available in all district hospitals. He further ordered private and state-run buses to carry hand sanitisers for the use of passengers to ensure hygiene in the vehicles and secure the travelers.

Control rooms had been established at State and District level and Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) had also been prepared and trained for surveillance and containment, both at the state and district levels.

The Principal Secretary also informed the Cabinet that Punjab was the first state to notify COVID-19 under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. Under these regulations, Deputy Commissioners are authorised to take any action for containment and management of cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

