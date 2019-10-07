SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia participated in candle march at Amritsar
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia participated in candle march at Amritsar

Punjab govt failed to give jobs to the family members of victims killed in Rail accident : Bikram Singh Majithia

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:02 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Rallying with the family and friends of those who died in the Oct 19 train accident last year, SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia here on Monday alleged that Congress government has failed to fulfill its promise to give jobs and compensation to the kin of victims.
"Be it poor or rich all are same. I am with them in their candle march as they have not been given justice. The Congress government failed to give them jobs that it promised. It also failed on its promise to adopt the children who lost their parents in the tragic accident," said Majithia while taking part in candle march by the family members of the victims.
"Government should immediately intervene and those responsible should not be spared," he said.
"I have got nothing neither job nor money. Many have got jobs and money both, I should also get. I will stage protest on railway tracks for this," said Golu, who family members were killed in the train mishap.
"My father and uncle died in the accident, the government has given nothing to me. Tomorrow, I will sit along with all the others on the railway tracks," said Deepak Kumar another person who was affected by the accident.
At least 60 people were killed at the Dhobi Ghat ground in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area in Amritsar on October 19 last year after a speeding train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers, which had spilled onto the railway tracks, while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:14 IST

Karnataka: Countdown begins for Dasara festival, Mysore gearing...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Mysore, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is all decked up for its traditional 'Jamboo Savari'  (elephants) procession on the occasion of Dasara on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:06 IST

Illegal cash, drugs seized ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Large amount of illegal cash, liquor, drugs and gold worth Rs 48 crore have been seized so far ahead of state assembly polls in Maharashtra, stated Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dilip Shinde on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:54 IST

1,168 candidates in fray in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A total of 1,168 candidates are in the fray for 90 assembly seats in Haryana after the withdrawal of nomination by candidates on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Rajnath arrives in France, says visit aimed at expanding...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday arrived in Paris and said that his visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both the countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:52 IST

MP: 6 killed in road mishap

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Six people were killed in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw on Mumbai-Agra National Highway.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:52 IST

Pune couple completes installation of oxygen-generation plant...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Four years after they undertook the work of setting up an oxygen-generation plant in Siachen for Indian Army, an elderly couple from Pune has finally fulfilled their commitment with the inauguration of the camp this month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:38 IST

Vice President to visit Comoros, Sierra Leone

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will embark on a five-day visit to Comoros and Sierra Leone on October 10 as part of India's sustained engagement with Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:36 IST

J-K: Advisory asking tourists to leave Valley be lifted from October 10

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday directed officials to lift the Home Department's advisory, issued before the abrogation of Article 370 in August, asking tourists to leave the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:33 IST

HP: 200 people stranded on Manali-Leh road rescued

Rohtang Pass (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Over 200 people, who were stranded on Manali-Leh road in Rohtang due to heavy snowfall, were rescued by the security personnel on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:29 IST

Gajendra Shekhawat announces the 'Ganga Calling' expedition from...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday announced that a month-long river rafting expedition between Devprayag in Uttarakhand to Ganga Sagar in West Bengal will be held between October 10 and November 12.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:25 IST

Kiren Rijiju shares Kaif's tweet, says he hopes Pak, Imran Khan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday shared a recent tweet by former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif against Pakistan, saying that he hopes the country and its Prime Minister Imran Khan "got a strong message from India."

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:24 IST

Lucknow: UP and Rajasthan Governors to attend Dussehra...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Marking an end to the Navratri festival, burning of an effigy of Ravana will take place at Aishbagh Ramlila ground with several high-profile guests in attendance on Tuesday, authorities said.

Read More
iocl