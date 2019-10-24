Representative image
Representative image

Punjab govt inks MoU with Industrial associations, GNDEC Ludhiana to promote research

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:58 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): In a bid to give further impetus to promote research and innovation in the state through collaborative efforts, the Department of Science, Technology and Environment of the state on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana and leading Industrial Associations of sanitary fitting cluster, steel re-rolling mill and sewing machine parts manufacturers.
"This initiative was taken to jointly address the issues of state importance pertaining to the environment, climate change and public health to achieve the overall goal and objectives of the newly launched Mission Tandurust Punjab 2.0," Principal Secretary Science, Technology and Environment, Rakesh Verma said.
"This step would further promote research and innovation ecosystem in the state to enhance competitiveness, boost economic growth and create quality jobs," he added.
During the event, Verma informed that research and innovation culture in MSMEs was need of the hour to remain competitive in the market.
Further, there is a dire need to bring the ecosystem of industry-academia linkage in order to provide the technical support to MSMEs in the state.
The focus areas for collaboration with industrial associations included R&D support for new product development, advanced manufacturing, industry 4.0, energy efficiency, waste minimisation and capacity building, he added.
Verma said that this initiative would undertake state-specific collaborative programs for new and innovative research in the areas of manufacturing, energy and environment.
The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary Science, Technology and Environment - Rakesh Verma, Principal GNDECL - Dr Sehijpal Singh, President All India Steel Re-rollers Association (AISRA) - Vinod Vashisht, Director Mohali Hitech Metal Cluster (MHMC) - B. S. Anand and Chairman United Sewing Machine & Parts Manufacturers Association (USMPMA) - Dalbir Singh. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:24 IST

Delhi court extends Chidambaram's ED custody in INX media case

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram till October 30 in connection with the INX media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:05 IST

Pakistan will eventually waive off $20 fee on pilgrims visiting...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed the hope that Pakistan will eventually waive off the twenty-dollar fee imposed on the pilgrims from India visiting Sri Kartarpur Sahib.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Congress bags three, SAD one in Punjab Assembly by-elections

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): The Congress won three out of four Assembly constituencies that went to by-poll on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:46 IST

Gujarat: BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor loses Radhanpur by-poll

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Radhanpur assembly constituency, Alpesh Thakor lost with a margin of 3,807 votes in the bypoll results declared on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:45 IST

Bihar: NDA performs poorly in assembly by-polls, win in ...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) member Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won Samastipur Lok Sabha by-poll, but it performed dismally on four of the five assembly seats for which by-elections were held in the state on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:32 IST

Nearly all turncoats who joined BJP have lost, claims Congress'...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday claimed that nearly all turncoats who have joined the BJP have lost in the polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:30 IST

15 independent MLAs ready to join BJP: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that as many as 15 independent MLAs are ready to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and most of them are BJP and Shiv Sena rebels.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:29 IST

Amit Shah thanks people of Maharashtra for reposing faith in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:24 IST

Haryana: Dushyant Chautala can become kingmaker or king, says Baba Ramdev

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala holds the key to forming government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:09 IST

BJP leading in Haryana, but still short of halfway mark

New Delhi (Haryana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After an initial neck-to-neck contest, the BJP has taken a lead over the Congress in Haryana although the saffron party is still short of halfway mark in the 90-member state assembly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Haryana polls: Cong leader Kuldeep Bishnoi defeats TikTok star...

Adampur (Haryana) [India], October 24 (ANI): Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday won from Adampur assembly constituency defeating TikTok star and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sonali Phogat by a margin of over 29471 votes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:02 IST

SC adjourns till tomorrow hearing on Karnataka rebel MLAs plea

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by 17 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD (S) MLAs challenging their disqualification under the anti-defection law, till tomorrow.

Read More
iocl