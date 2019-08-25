Punjab govt issues directions to restore normalcy in flood-hit Jalandhar within a week

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Sunday directed all the official departments in the state to take adequate measures to restore normalcy in the marooned villages of Jalandhar within a week's time.

"Since the water is receding, the district administration needs to make a concrete plan for ensuring that life was put on normal mode in the coming seven days," a statement issued by Punjab government reads.

The senior officials of the local government, Mandi Board and Rural Development departments were directed by the state government to ensure cleanliness in all marooned villages to check the spread of diseases.

According to the statement, fogging machines will be deployed to check the spread of water-borne diseases.

"The Food and Civil Supply department is to ensure the supply of potable drinking water to the flood-affected villages for the coming fortnight," the press release read.

Mandi Board and Rural Development Department have been directed to make the necessary arrangements for immediate repair of roads.

In addition, the concerned departments were also asked to get a proper supply of fodder and cattle to feed for animals.

The state government has also asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to ensure the restoration of power supply to the villages at the earliest.

The PSPCL has restored power in 11 out of 21 villages in Shahkot division namely Gatti Raipur, Gatti Bakhsh, Kamaalpur, Jakkapur, Kakkar Kalan, Fatehpur, Nawan Pind Khalewal, Kang Khurd, Jalalpur, Sardarwala and Kotha by Sunday, it stated. (ANI)

