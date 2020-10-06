Punjab govt orders closure of all COVID level-1 facilities due to drop in occupancy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Punjab Health Department on Monday ordered the closure of all COVID level-1 facilities in the state because of a drop in occupancy in these centres.



The patients, admitted to the level-1 facilities, will be shifted to the government-run Level-2 centres.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,577 active cases in the state.

There are about 8,000 beds at 24 Level-I centres. Civil surgeons in these facilities have been asked to relieve medical and non-medical staff. (ANI)

