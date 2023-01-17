Punjab govt preparing comprehensive blueprint to beef up security in jails on scientific lines: CM Mann

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], January 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inspected the Kapurthala jail and said that the state government is preparing a comprehensive blueprint for beefing up the security in jails on scientific lines.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already installed high-powered Jammers, door metal detectors, and other equipment besides providing vehicles for the department to update the security system in the jails.

Mann said that based on requests of the jail authorities more CCTV cameras along with hi-end techniques will be installed in the jails to further beef up security in jails



Underlining the need to check the supply of drugs and mobiles in the jails, the Chief Minister also directed the officers to take every step to curb this illegal practice.

He said that the security of the Jails was the prime concern of the state government.

The Chief Minister, while expressing concern over the reports of a lack of health facilities for jail inmates, said that the state government is committed to overcoming this problem.

He said that soon that medical staff will be permanently stationed permanently in the Jails to impart treatment to inmates in case of emergency. He said that new ambulances will also be deployed in the jails so that it can be utilized whenever there is any such need.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also visited the Jail hospital, laboratory, wards, emergency, and others. (ANI)

