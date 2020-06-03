Punjab govt provides one-year extension to associated schools: Education Minister

Chandigarh [India], June 3 (ANI): Providing major relief to the students, staff and managements of associated schools, Punjab Government provided extension to around 2,200 such schools for another academic session, 2020-21 on Wednesday.

While providing details, Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla told that after reviewing the critical situation due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Punjab, the education department has decided to give them breather for limited period of time. He added that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has approved the proposal.

The cabinet minister said that during the extension period, these schools will have to strictly ensure the safety and security of students.

"Though, the extension has been given to the associated schools till March 31, 2021 but the schools will have to provide undertaking to the education department till December 31, 2020 about improvements in their infrastructure and campus area. If any school will fail to meet the required criteria, it will be allowed to continue educational activities only for Pre-primary classes on its premises," Singla said.

He said that due to the spread of coronavirus, the issue of extension has been dealt sympathetically by the education department. He added that the situation will be reviewed again after December 31, 2020 and the school failing to meet the criteria will be allowed to continue only pre-primary classes for students not higher than age group of 3 to 6 years.

The cabinet minister said that safety and security of the school going children is at the utmost priority of Punjab Government and it will not be compromised at any cost.

He also directed the officials of education department to conduct routine surprise checking of associated schools in their respective jurisdiction to ensure the safety of students.

He asked the managements of associated schools to strictly comply with the directions of education department to avert disciplinary action. (ANI)

