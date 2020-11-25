Punjab govt releases advertisement to recruit 8,393 regular teachers, candidates to apply from Dec 1

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that the Education Department has invited applications for recruitment of 8,393 regular teachers for government schools in the state.

"Happy to share that the Education Department has invited applications for recruitment of 8,393 regular teachers for our government schools. Eligible candidates can apply from Dec 1, 2020. We are undertaking recruitment in various departments and I urge our youth to prepare well for examinations," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.

Divulging details, School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the education recruitment directorate today released an advertisement to hire regular teachers for pre-primary classes which were started in government schools in November 2017. The cabinet minister added that by releasing this advertisement Punjab has become the "first state in the country to recruit regular teachers for pre-primary classes".



Singla said that online applications have been invited from eligible applicants from December 1, 2020 to December 20, 2020. The department has also given a golden chance to education providers, education volunteers, EGS volunteers, AIE volunteers and STR volunteers to get a regular appointment as they have been working on contractual or ad hoc basis for several years. He said that special age relaxation have also been given to these volunteers.

Singla said that Punjab was also the first state to start pre-primary classes in government schools for children from three to six years and the new initiative has shown positive results in the field of education.

As per the letter issued by the Directorate of Recruitment, in educational qualification, 12th pass or at least 45 per cent marks in equivalent examination and Diploma Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Program or any other equivalent course along with Punjabi subject passed as a compulsory or elective subject in class X, is prescribed.

Age limit for these posts has been fixed from 18 to 37 years but according to the notification of the Education department, the education providers, education volunteers, EGS. Volunteers, A.I.E. Volunteers, STR Volunteers working in the government schools of the state of Punjab have been given a relaxation equal to the service rendered in the upper age limit, while divorced women, widows, Scheduled Castes and Backward Class candidates have been given a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

According to the government advertisement for teacher recruitment, out of the 8,393 posts, 3,273 posts are general, while scheduled castes (m&b) 840, scheduled castes (r&o) 839, scheduled castes (ex-servicemen-m&b) 168, scheduled castes (ex-servicemen-r&o) 168, scheduled castes (sports-m&b) 42, scheduled castes (sports-r&o) 42, backward classes 839, backward classes (ex-servicemen) 168, sportsperson (general) 167, freedom fighters 84, ex-servicemen (general) 588, handicapped (visually impaired, hearing impaired, orthopedically disabled and intellectually disabled or multiple disabilities) categories 84 each and 839 posts have been reserved for economically weaker section of general category. (ANI)

