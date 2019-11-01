Punjab govt says taking all possible measures to control stubble burning

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): RK Verma, Principal Secretary, Department of Science, Technology and Environment in the Punjab government on Friday assured that the government is taking all possible measures to control stubble burning in the state.

"The government has taken all measures to control stubble burning. Whenever we receive reports of stubble burning, a team visits the spot and as per National Green Tribunal directions, environmental compensation is imposed," Verma told ANI.

"The department of agriculture reached out to every farmer to inform and make them aware of the harmful effects of stubble burning. They have used mass media and various forms of advertisement. We are hopeful that there will be a reduction in the numbers of incidents of stubble burning," he added.

Verma pointed out that a large number of factors, including predominant local factors impact air quality index.

According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.

"If we look at the records from September 23 to October 21, the fire incidents have increased from last year. So far, 3466 incidents have taken place. Last year, till October 21, it was 2575," Anil Sood, Head ACM division, PRSC told ANI in Ludhiana. (ANI)

