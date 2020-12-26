Punjab govt seals stone crushing units in Mohali for not producing valid documents

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 26 (ANI): Gearing up for checking illegal mining in the state, the Punjab Government has sealed stone crushing units in two villages of Mohali district for not producing valid documents.

Divulging details, a spokesperson said that in order to contain illegal mining in the state, the mining department is taking stringent steps at various levels while involving police and PESCO adding that it was already in the process of introducing technological interference.

He informed that in the orders dated December 10, 2020 of National Green Tribunal, it has been observed that a number of stone crushers failed to submit complete data in reference to material procured/processed and power consumed.



"It has been pointed out that the possibility of procurement of material in an unaccounted manner by the stone crushers cannot be ruled out," he said.

The spokesperson said that in compliance with it the Government has decided to expedite the monitoring of crushing units which are not working in compliance with Punjab Minor Mineral Rules, 2013 and stone crusher policy of the state. Accordingly, under a special drive against illegal mining in district Mohali, officials of the department along with police force carried out checking of the crushing units. During the checking in areas of Mubarikpur and Handesara, the crusher owners were not able to produce the verified weighing slips of source of raw material, documents of their registration and stock register, due to which these crushers were sealed on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention that these crushing units were already directed to submit the relevant documents but till date no documents were received. He further said that if the crusher owners want to submit their documents to be checked (verified), they can visit the department for the same. In case all documents submitted by them found correct, only then the crushing units will be allowed to operate. (ANI)

