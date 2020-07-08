Punjab govt sets up COVID Expert Advisory Committees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 7 (ANI): Punjab government on Tuesday constituted two 'Expert Advisory Committees' to further augment it's COVID management and care strategy in the state.

The Committees have been set up to ensure better management and handling of various COVID care related matters in the Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of Patiala and Amritsar under the guidance of Advisor, Health & Medical Education & Research,Dr KK Talwar.

Dr KK Talwar said that the underlying objective of these committees is to guide the administration to adopt good scientific practices for ensuring better planning and management of COVID patients, with the aim of reducing complications and mortality.

The expert committees have been mandated to chalk out the strategies to ensure that non-COVID patients are not ignored. The committees would also make recommendations to the state government on financial and other support needed for upgradation of the required facilities and equipment for COVID care.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Medical Education & Research, DK Tiwari said that these committees will meet at least once a week or as per the directions of Dr Talwar through video conferencing. The Principals and Medical Superintendents of Government Medical Colleges of Patiala and Amritsar have been directed to ensure the availability of any office requirements and/or manpower etc. to ensure smooth functioning of these committees. (ANI)

