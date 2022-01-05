Punjab govt should take responsibility for PM's security breach, says Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said that the Congress-led Punjab government should take responsibility for the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.

He demanded an apology from the Congress party.

"Punjab Government should take responsibility for the security breach during PM's visit to Punjab. This incident proves that there is no law and order in the state. Congress should apologize to the country," said Tomar.

The topmost echelons of Congress owe an apology to the people of the country for what they have done, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, and sought a detailed report from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah also said that such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.



The Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

It said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the PM and "never has such police behavior been witnessed". (ANI)

