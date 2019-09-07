Punjab Govt signs MoU with PHFI

New Delhi [India] Sept 7 (ANI): The Punjab Government on Saturday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to undertake collaborative programs in the areas of environmental health, road and food safety besides nutrition and preventive health among others.

The MoU was signed by Punjab's Principal Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department, Rakesh Verma and the President of the Public Health Foundation of India, KS Reddy, at PHFI Headquarter here.

Giving details regarding the MoU, Verma said that PHFI would provide technical support to the state government in the specific fields identified by both agencies.

"PHFI would assist the state in carrying out epidemiological studies for identifying public health challenges to establish a correlation with environmental factors. We will also explore the ways for cost-effective technological solutions to address concerns related to environmental pollution, analyse and interpret data," he added.

Verma identified capacity-building, training & awareness of health and allied professionals as other key areas of collaboration.

"A collaborative robust programme would also be conducted for planning, implementation, and monitoring of environmental health-related activities besides developing projects fundable by the national and international agencies on the identified thematic areas under 'Mission Tandrust', as well as sharing of knowledge and technology between the parties," he lastly said. (ANI)

