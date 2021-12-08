Punjab govt to draft SOPs to regulate framework for immigration consultants, IELTS centres in the state

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): A decision to draft the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in collaboration with foreign institutes to regulate the framework for immigration consultants and IELTS centers in Punjab was taken in the high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

As per an official statement issued by the Punjab government, the meeting was jointly conducted by the Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, and the Department of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab.



Chairing the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister and Technical Education Minister underscored the need for framing the SOP to regulate the ghost immigration consultants, to stop fake marriages, and control of biometric appointment issues in Punjab. They also said that a policy will also be formulated in coordination with IDP Education Ltd, an International body for conducting IELTS tests.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the youth of the state are eagerly moving to foreign lands in search of good fortunes. He said that the Punjab government is committed to providing them with a legalized framework through which they move abroad without falling prey to sharks who are trying to mint money by fulfilling their dreams in an illegal way. He said that no stone will be left unturned for ensuring that youth don't get exploited in hands of fake and illegal travel agents.

Rana Gurjit Singh said that this institute will facilitate in setting up of IELTS Training and Testing Centres in Technical Universities under the monitoring of the Technical Education Department of the Government of Punjab so as to regulate the private IELTS centers. (ANI)

