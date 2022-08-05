Punjab govt to organise camps to ensure benefits to pensioners

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 4 (ANI): The Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, on Thursday, directed the officials to organise village-level special camps on August 17 to ensure benefits are transferred to pensioners and also to expedite the process of filling vacant posts of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

For ensuring the benefit of various pension schemes being run by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government for the eligible beneficiaries, Minister Baljit Kaur directed officials to organize the special camps at all villages on August 17.

The Information and Public Relations Department under Punjab government in its press note informed that reviewing the schemes of the Department of Social Security & Women and Child Development here at Punjab Bhawan, Dr Baljit Kaur said that the state government was committed to delivering the benefits of various social welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries of the different sections of society.



She directed that the payment through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) system should be implemented soon in other districts like Sangrur and Mansa to bring more transparency in the payment of pensions to the beneficiaries, besides coordinating with health and governance reforms departments to delete the data of deceased beneficiaries.

The Cabinet Minister also asked to speed up the work of creating barrier-free access in government buildings for the disabled under the SIPDA scheme, under which 143 government buildings are being covered in a phased manner. Dr Kaur directed all the District Social Security Officers to send proposals pertaining to new government buildings in which barrier-free access is required.

Dr Baljit Kaur also instructed to dispose of all the pending applications for making UDID cards at the earliest, divulging that so far 4,45,546 applications have been received for creating UDID cards from persons with disabilities, out of which 2,76,303 applications have been issued and 1,01,700 incorrect applications were rejected.

The Minister directed to provide basic facilities such as the provision of drinking water and toilet in 7503 Anganwadi Centers of the state by coordinating with various concerned departments.

She further instructed the field officers to ensure that the old age homes of the department and children's homes are periodically inspected. (ANI)

