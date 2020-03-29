Punjab govt waives off biometric authentication of patients

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): In wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab Government has directed to waive off the process of biometric authentication of the patients before getting treatment from the empanelled hospitals under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna (SSBY).

Giving details in press communique, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, "process of bio authentication of the patient at the time of admission or discharge has been waived off temporarily in the safety interest of the patients who are eligible under Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna."

"The registration of the patients under the scheme would now be done based on the e-card number only. All the empanelled hospitals have been informed about the decision," the press release said.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said that keeping in view the heavy workload on public hospitals in the State due to coronavirus outbreak, State Government has also de-reserved some delivery related packages. These de-reserved treatments include normal delivery, caesarean delivery, high-risk delivery etc.

He said that for the safety and security of pregnant women, these treatments can now be availed from any empanelled private hospital under the Ayushman Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima without obtaining any referral from the government hospital.

The Minister divulged that beneficiaries can now go to any empanelled private hospital for said treatment. These decisions have been taken in the public interest by Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government and will remain operational till further orders, he added. (ANI)

