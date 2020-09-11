Punjab Guv directs administration to procure 10k more antigen kits for Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, the Punjab Governor and Union Territory (UT) Administrator, VP Singh Badnore directed its officials to procure 10,000 additional antigen kits to enhance the COVID-19 testing in the UT.

According to an official release, Badnore took the decision during a "war room" meeting on Friday.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the state and the UT through video conferencing.

Moreover, the administrator also decided to hand over Infosys Sarai to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), so that they can utilize it for creating 200 additional beds for COVID patients.

The Infosys Sarai will now be utilized as an Infectious Disease Hospital, till further orders.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2573 active COVID-19 cases in the UT. (ANI)

