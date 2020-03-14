Punjab has one positive COVID-19 case, no suspected patient absconding: Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that only one positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the state and no suspected patient of infection is absconding or missing.

"Only one case of coronavirus has been reported from the state. The patient had a travel history of Italy and was checked at Amritsar International Airport and admitted at GMC, Amritsar and is stable now," Sidhu was quoted as saying in a press statement.

The Punjab Health Minister also refuted the news reports claiming that a suspected case of coronavirus is absconding or missing in the state.

"As far as media news of seven suspected coronavirus cases of Ludhiana is concerned, it is clarified that no suspected case of COVID-19 is absconding are missing in the state. These passengers were screened at Delhi airport and none of these persons is a suspected case of coronavirus disease," the statement said.

Sidhu also said that all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools will remain closed till March 31. No sports and cultural events will be held during this period in the state.

In all 84 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far from across the country, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said on Saturday.

So far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

