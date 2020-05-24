Punjab Health Department issues advisory for barbershops, salons

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab government's Health Department on Sunday issued a detailed advisory for maintaining hygiene and sanitisation of barbershops and hair-cut salons during COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the department said the owner of the barbershop or hair-cut salon would have to ensure that any staff member, who has symptoms of COVID-19 -- fever, dry cough, breathing difficulty, etc., -- is not engaged at work and stays at home on sick medical advice. Similarly, no customer having such symptoms should be attended.

All clients should be asked to avail services unaccompanied unless necessary such as parent or guardian. It should be ensured by the owners that there is no unnecessary crowding at barbershops/hair-cut salons, the spokesperson added.

Further, clients must use the mask to the extent possible while availing services. The owners and staff working in such shops will mandatorily use the mask.

All guidelines related to prevention of COVID-19 like frequent hand-washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser, maintaining a physical distance of one meter, following respiratory hygiene, keeping a watch over disease symptoms, no spitting in public, etc., must be complied with during the interpersonal dealing of clients and staff.

Tools such as scissors, razors, combs, and styling tools should be wiped with one per cent sodium hypochlorite after every use. Robes, towels, and related items should be clean and regularly washed, and should not be reused for multiple clients, added the advisory. (ANI)

