Punjab Health Minister launches sanitisation drive via drones in Mohali

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Health Minister Punjab, Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday launched sanitization drive via drones from village Jagatpura in Mohali.

"Punjab Health Minister Sidhu today launched Sanitization drive via drones from village Jagatpura in Mohali in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan. The drive would soon be carried out in the entire state," read a press statement from the District Public Relations Office, S. A. S. Nagar.

After Jagatpura, the drive was further carried out in Green Enclave in Badmajra, Jujhar Nagar, and Balongi.

According to the press statement, "The minister further divulged that the state government is making all out efforts to combat the coronavirus disease and the drones can play an important part in it. He also added that the sanitization of the densely populated, congested areas especially the slums is a top priority of the government."

He also said that the sanitization using drones would serve the twin purpose of keeping coronavirus disease at bay while also protecting against the dengue.

"The Sanitization through drones is already being done in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, and in Varanasi (UP)," the press statement read.

"The minister further elaborated that the services of drone have been provided by the Garuda Aerospace. Coming to the technical aspects of the drone, the minister said that once material is loaded, it has 10 litres capacity of sanitization and can fly at 15 meters height. It can cover 20 ft. diameter in one go. It can disinfect 6 acres in 10 minutes," the press statement added. (ANI)

