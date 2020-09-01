Punjab Health Minister slams Akalis for their 'provocative statements encouraging innocent villagers to risk their lives'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday slammed the Akalis for their "provocative statements encouraging innocent villagers to risk their lives by inciting them against the state government amidst the COVID pandemic".

In an official statement, Sidhu expressed shock at the totally irresponsible remarks made by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader amid the "false propaganda" being spread some "anti-social elements" on COVID-19 hospitalization.

"As part of its holistic and focused strategy, the state government was, in fact, itself actively encouraging home isolation to minimise discomfort to the people with mild or no symptoms, with only critical patients required to be admitted in the hospital, the minister pointed out, adding that this was the procedure being followed not just across India but the world over. It was surprising that Cheema seemed to be oblivious of this even though he was a doctor himself," said Sidhu.

Patients who could not go for home isolation could avail private services or free Government ones, as per their convenience and affordability, said Sidhu. Given these facts, Cheema's shameless support to the Panchayat resolutions was clearly aimed at misleading and misguiding the people, he added. (ANI)

