Punjab hooch tragedy: SAD postpones protest outside Sonia Gandhi's residence

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Punjab Minister Dr Daljit S Cheema on Sunday said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has postponed its protest in front of the residence of Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on August 11.

"The SAD has postponed its protest in front of the residence of Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on August 11. This has been done due to security concerns because of the Independence Day celebrations. Fresh dates will be announced later on," tweeted Cheema.

On Saturday, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had said that he will sit on a dharna outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi on August 11 to protest against "the party's involvement in production and pedalling of spurious liquor that killed more than 100 people in Punjab."

The SAD chief said he will demand the resignation of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the incident and will push for a statement on the issue from top central leaders of the Congress party.

On Friday, the Punjab Chief Minister had said that perpetrators of the hooch tragedy would not be spared at any cost and properties of those responsible would be confiscated.

Singh, who visited Tarn Taran to share his sympathies with the bereaved families hailing from the district, said that perpetrators of the heinous crime would not be spared at any cost and severest of severe action would be taken against them.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister also enhanced compensation to the families of victims of hooch tragedy from existing Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs. (ANI)

