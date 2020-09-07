Punjab Hoteliers say high electricity bills impacting industry

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Hoteliers in Punjab say that hikes in rates of electricity has added a further blow to their industry which has taken a massive hit during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Joginder Pal Dhingra, a hotelier in Amritsar said, "We have suffered losses that are running into lakhs, since March. The government has not helped us with any financial assistance package."

Dhingra said, "We are receiving high electricity bills even in the absence of customers. This has come after the State government has increased the electricity rate."

"Even in lockdown, we are paying our staff because we can not find new people," said Dhingra.

Dhingra urged the government to reduce the electricity rates as it will aid the hotel industry in the state. (ANI)

