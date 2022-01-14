Punjab: IED recovered was of high intensity, could cause heavy damage, says IG Border range, Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) consignment weighing 5 kg that was recovered near the Attari-Wagah border on Friday was of high intensity and could cause heavy damage, said a senior police officer.

Earlier today, Rashpal Singh, AIG, STF, Amritsar said that the device came from Pakistan and moreover, currency worth Rs 1 lakh has also been recovered.

Mohnish Chawla, IG Border range, Amritsar told ANI, "We have recovered 5kg IED which includes around 2.7Kg of RDX, 1.3Kg iron balls, codex wire, electric detonator, digital timer. We have registered a case and are investigating it. The IED is of high intensity and can cause high damage."



Confirming the recovery of the IED, Viresh Kumar, DGP Punjab Police said that the recovery was done just 2.5 km from the international border.

"IED consignment weighing 5 Kg approximately which includes 2.7 Kg RDX recovered by STF from Gharinda area in Amritsar just 2.5 Km from the international border," he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, an IED was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market in East Delhi today. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the market and the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the bomb.

The developments come ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (ANI)

