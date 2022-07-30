Punjab: IMA condemns humiliating act of state Health Minister, seeks CM's intervention

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association condemned the 'humiliating act by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during his visit to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

The association expressed their anguish after a video went viral where the minister can be seen directing the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences to lie down on a spoiled mattress over sanitary discrepancies.

"The Health Minister, who found a minor discrepancy in sanitary conditions and bed sheets had humiliated the VC, Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences, Dr. Raj Bahadur to lay on the bedsheet. The IMA leaders also condemned the stooping to the diktats of the Health Minister," read a statement.



Terming the act by the health minister as a curse on the noble profession, IMA demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan's intervention.

"The derogatory behaviour of the minister as well as the stooping of the person of the stature of the Vice Chancellor is nothing less than a curse on the noble profession in particular and society in general. The CM, Bhagwant Maan should immediately intervene and ask his minister to apologise for it and refrain from such behaviour in future," the statement added.

The medical association further cautioned to 'chalk out stern action to restore the pride and prestige of the medical fraternity'.

The incident drew flak over the health minister's act while the opposition targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led government and asked for sacking the "power-drunk minister."(ANI)

