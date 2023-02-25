Punjab in huge crisis: Jagroop Singh Sekhon on Ajnala incident

Chandigarh [India], February 25 (ANI): Days after the clash between supporters of the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' Amritpal Singh and Punjab Police in Ajnala, author and political scientist Jagroop Singh Sekhon condemned the entire incident and said that Punjab is in the midst of a huge crisis.

"The entire issue is worrisome, especially entering the police station and agitating over there. The way the police force was confronted is a very unfortunate incident. The state is under a huge crisis and it does remind us of the situation in Punjab in the 1980s," said Jagroop Singh Sekhon.

Earlier on Thursday Punjab Police gave in after suspected pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De, chief staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar against the arrest of Singh's close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

The supporters holding swords and guns in their hands broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.

Jagroop Singh Sekhon said that the people of Punjab were earlier also not in the favour of Khalistan.

"The people of Punjab were earlier also not in the favour of Khalistan. Everybody has a theory on the rise of Khalistan but nobody knows how it disappeared. There is no other movement in the world that disappeared so fast as that of Khalistan this clearly means that people did not support it," he said.

Referring to the Ajnala clash he said that if the state government and the state government do not respond and play power politics the situation can worsen.

"How does the state respond? Punjab government's and the central government's response--- if they take the issue seriously and resolve it in whatever way possible the issue can be solved. But just like in the 1980s if the government chooses to ignore and play power politics the situation can worsen," said Jagroop Singh Sekhon.



He said that the situation has however changed in the state and the youth has changed and hopefully, the situation might not escalate like that in the 80s.

"The situation which was in the 80s something like that won't happen because the situation has changed and the youth has changed. The centre and state should not make it about politics and play blame games, the issue should be solved by both the centre and the state. The issue should be tackled," he said.

"The central government has all the resources to resolve the issue and should respond, present its clear opinion and the government should take people in confidence," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Police, however, after talks with the 'Waris Punjab De' leader and his followers, decided to release Lovepreet Toofan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said, "In the light of the evidence presented before us, it has been decided that Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. An SIT was constituted to investigate the case (against Toofan)."

"They ('Waris Punjab De' members) have furnished enough evidence to support his (Toofan's) innocence. The SIT has also taken cognisance of the same. These people have decided to disperse peacefully now. Law will take its course," the SSP said.

Amritpal Singh said on Thursday, "...FIR was registered with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for what happens next. They think we can't do anything. So this show of strength was necessary."

"False news is being circulated that a police personnel was injured (during the protest). The truth is that he (a police personnel) was injured after a fall. In fact,10-12 of our men were injured (in clashes with the police). We demand that Lovepreet Toofan be released within 24 hours. We won't even wait 24 hours," warned Amritpal.

'Waris Punjab De' was founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year. (ANI)

